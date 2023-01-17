SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois has announced that the number of applications received for its $4,000 electric vehicle rebate program has exceeded the funding available.

The Illinois Electric Vehicle Rebate Program offered $4,000 off the price of a new EV, and $1,500 off the cost of an electric motorcycle, with money made available from the Illinois Climate and Equitable Jobs Act, in the amount of $17,909,043.51.

The first funding cycle for the program was open from July 1st to September 30th, with additional funding extending the rebates from November 1st until January 31st, 2023.

The agency says it is still accepting applications from low-income residents, who are prioritized by the program, although the rebate is subject to funding availability.

To be eligible for a rebate, the vehicle must be exclusively powered and refueled by electricity, plugged in to charge, and licensed to drive on public roadways. Electric mopeds, electric off-highway vehicles, hybrid electric or extended-range electric vehicles that are also equipped with conventional fueled propulsion or auxiliary engines are not eligible under the program.

Eligibility requirements for an EV rebate in Illinois include, but are not limited to:

The purchaser must reside in Illinois at the time of vehicle purchase and at the time the rebate is issued.

The vehicle must be purchased from a dealer licensed by the Illinois Secretary of State.

Rented or leased vehicles do not qualify for the rebate.

The vehicle cannot have been the subject of a previous EV rebate under this new program in Illinois.

The rebate amount cannot exceed the purchase price of the vehicle.

The purchaser must retain ownership of the vehicle for a minimum of 12 consecutive months immediately after the vehicle purchase date.

The purchaser must apply for the rebate within 90-days after the vehicle purchase date.

Documentation requirements include a copy of purchase invoice, proof of purchase, vehicle registration, and IRS W-9 or W-8 forms.

A webpage has been established for Illinois’ EV Rebate Program at: https://www2.illinois.gov/epa/topics/ceja/Pages/Electric-Vehicle-Rebates.aspx.