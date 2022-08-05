SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — It will cost families a little less to get their kids ready for the school year as the state’s sales tax holiday on school supplies just kicked in.
Senate Bill 157 reduces the 6.25% tax rate to 1.25% from now until August 14th.
It was part of a $46.5 billion budget signed by Gov. JB Pritzker in April.
It applies to traditional supplies, like pens, pencils, calculators, and clothing, with some restrictions: each item must cost less than $125.
The tax break does not apply to computers, sporting equipment, some art supplies, or textbooks.
Eligible items include:
Clothing
• household and shop aprons
• athletic supporters
• bathing suits and caps
• belts and suspenders
• coats and jackets
• gloves and mittens
• hats, caps, and ear muffs
• lab coats
• neckties
• rainwear
• rubber pants (covers for cloth
diapers)
• scarves
• underwear
• school uniforms
• shorts and pants
• skirts and dresses
• hosiery and pantyhose
• shirts and blouses
Footwear
• shoes, sneakers, and shoe laces
• sandals
• slippers
• socks and stockings
• footlets
• boots and overshoes
• insoles for shoes
• steel-toed shoes
School supplies
• binders
• book bags
• calculators
• cellophane tape
• blackboard chalk
• composition books
• crayons
• colored pencils
• erasers
• expandable pocket, plastic, and
manila folders
• glue, paste, and paste sticks
• highlighters
• index cards and index card boxes
• legal pads
• lunch boxes
• markers
• notebooks and notebook paper,
including loose leaf notebook,
copy, graph, tracing, manila,
colored and construction paper,
and poster board
• pencils and pencil leads
• pens, ink, and ink refills for pens
• pencil boxes and other school
supply boxes
• pencil sharpeners
• protractors, rulers, and compasses
• scissors
• writing tablets