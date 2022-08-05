SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — It will cost families a little less to get their kids ready for the school year as the state’s sales tax holiday on school supplies just kicked in.

Senate Bill 157 reduces the 6.25% tax rate to 1.25% from now until August 14th.

It was part of a $46.5 billion budget signed by Gov. JB Pritzker in April.

It applies to traditional supplies, like pens, pencils, calculators, and clothing, with some restrictions: each item must cost less than $125.

The tax break does not apply to computers, sporting equipment, some art supplies, or textbooks.

Eligible items include:

Clothing

• household and shop aprons

• athletic supporters

• bathing suits and caps

• belts and suspenders

• coats and jackets

• gloves and mittens

• hats, caps, and ear muffs

• lab coats

• neckties

• rainwear

• rubber pants (covers for cloth

diapers)

• scarves

• underwear

• school uniforms

• shorts and pants

• skirts and dresses

• hosiery and pantyhose

• shirts and blouses

Footwear

• shoes, sneakers, and shoe laces

• sandals

• slippers

• socks and stockings

• footlets

• boots and overshoes

• insoles for shoes

• steel-toed shoes

School supplies

• binders

• book bags

• calculators

• cellophane tape

• blackboard chalk

• composition books

• crayons

• colored pencils

• erasers

• expandable pocket, plastic, and

manila folders

• glue, paste, and paste sticks

• highlighters

• index cards and index card boxes

• legal pads

• lunch boxes

• markers

• notebooks and notebook paper,

including loose leaf notebook,

copy, graph, tracing, manila,

colored and construction paper,

and poster board

• pencils and pencil leads

• pens, ink, and ink refills for pens

• pencil boxes and other school

supply boxes

• pencil sharpeners

• protractors, rulers, and compasses

• scissors

• writing tablets