(WTVO) — While this year started slow, Illinois is now seeing improved marijuana sales.

June was the best sales month of the year, according to numbers from the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.

Sales from May-June went up nearly 3%, while the year-to-year was even better with an 8% increase.

Sales to out-of-state residents went up as well. Illinois took a little hit after Missouri started selling recreational marijuana last year.