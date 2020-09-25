Illinois says Halloween haunted houses should close, hayrides and pumpkin patches ok

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity has released new guidelines which say haunted houses should be closed for Halloween.

The office released a revised set of Phase 4 guidelines for businesses on Friday. According to the FAQ, pumpkin patches are permitted, but amusement rides and inflatables must remain closed.

Haunted hayrides can operate with 50% capacity, with “the best practice to limit hayrides to members of the same household.”

Under the Phase 4 guidelines, capacity at attractions should not exceed 25%, online ticket orders are encouraged, and employees and customers must wear masks and social distance.

