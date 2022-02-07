Illinois school mask mandate forces districts to decide if masks should be optional

TOPSHOT – Students with face masks go upstairs to their classrooms at the Petri primary school in Dortmund, western Germany, on August 12, 2020, amid the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. – Schools in the western federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia re-started under strict health guidelines after the summer holidays. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP) (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

(WTVO) — Many schools are forced to decide if they will continue with a mask mandate or to make them optional on Monday due to an Illinois judge’s ruling.

According to ABC7Chicago, a judge in Sangamon County on Friday ruled against Governor JB Pritzker’s mask mandate in schools.

The judges ruling was in response to lawsuits from parents and teachers from over 150 school districts.

Governor Pritzker has vowed to appeal, but many school districts aren’t waiting on the legalities.

“We have wide spaces (and) large classrooms. We believe we can achieve this,” said Matt Davidson, superintendent for Timothy Christian Schools. “We’re seeing it in so many places, tens of thousands of schools across the country, have been mask optional all year long.”

Below is a breakdown of what different school districts have decided with the mask mandate.

– Chicago Public Schools: Masks required

– Timothy Christian Schools: Mask optional

– U-46 in Elgin: Undecided

– Barrington School District: Masks recommended but not required

– District 200 in Wheaton: Masks recommended but not required

– District 67 in Lake Forest: Masks recommended but not required

– Geneva District 304: Undecided

– Hinsdale District 181: Undecided

– St. Charles CUSD 303: Masks suggested but not required