Illinois Secretary of State announces drive-thru service for vehicle registration

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that beginning Tuesday, May 19th, seven facilities, including one in Rockford, will be offering drive-thru services for vehicle registration sticker renewals.
The seven drive-through facilities are Chicago North, Chicago South, Chicago West, Rockford-Central, Macomb, Springfield-Dirksen and Tilton. These facilities were selected due to the configuration of the buildings which allowed for drive-through transactions. All employees will wear face masks and customers are encouraged to do the same.
“My commitment is to do everything we can to help protect the health and safety of our residents, while providing services to the people of Illinois,” said White. “This first step in a reopening plan adheres to this commitment.”
Hours of operation at Rockford-Central, will be Tuesday 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Wednesday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 7:30 a.m. to noon.
White continues to urge the public to renew their vehicle registration stickers online at www.cyberdriveillinois.com for those customers that can do so.
White is reminding the public that all expiration dates for driver’s licenses, ID cards and vehicle registrations have been extended at least 90 days after Driver Services facilities reopen.
