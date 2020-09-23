Illinois Secretary of State extends driver’s license deadline to Feb 1, 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White has extended the expiration dates of driver’s licenses and state ID cards through February 1st, 2021, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This new Feb. 1 extension also includes those who have October, November, December and January expiration dates. As a result, expired driver’s licenses and ID cards will remain valid until Feb. 1, 2021, so customers do not need to rush into Driver Services facilities during the pandemic.

“Extending expiration dates until February 1 means people with an expired driver’s license and ID card do not need to visit a Driver Services facility immediately,” said White. “During this pandemic, we continue to think creatively to serve the public as efficiently as possible, while making public health and safety our top priority.”

License plates stickers remain extended until Nov. 1, 2020, as they can easily be renewed online.

