ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois residents who need to renew their driver’s license, but did not need an appointment to do so, might now need one.

More Secretary of State facilities will soon switch to appointment only.

The State said that this move will help reduce the amount of time people are spending at facilities.

This would not impact all services at facilities.

Residents would need an appointment for renewing their driver’s license and ID card, getting a REAL ID and for driving exams.

They would still be able to walk-in without a scheduled time if they need to renew their license plate stickers or for any other vehicle service.

At least one customer is looking forward to the change.

“I like them, but then sometimes it can take too long, and I feel like they need a better system going and going about appointments and stuff, and trying to, like, make it quick,” said Jack Ozyurt.

The Secretary of State said that the shift to appointments will also help employees better prepare to help customers.