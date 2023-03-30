PERU, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois Secretary of State Police officer has been stripped of his badge and gun due to his conduct at a high school baseball game while off duty.

The officer was watching a game between St. Bede Academy and El Paso-Gridley Tuesday afternoon when parents saw a gun in his waistband, according to CBS News. They proceeded to call the police, who arrived with guns drawn.

While Spring Valley Police Chief Adam Curran said that the officer was allowed to have the gun on school property since he is a member of law enforcement and that he was allowed to keep watching the game. Curran does not think that the officer meant to display the gun.

Sources, however, said that the officer was uncooperative with officers when they arrived. The officer reportedly took pictures or video of spectators and parents’ license plates.

The Secretary of State’s office said that in a statement that “we are currently investigating this incident and take these charges very seriously, especially given that he is a law enforcement officer. As a result, we have collected his gun and badge and assigned him to desk duty while the investigation continues. Until the investigation is complete, we are unable to comment any further.”