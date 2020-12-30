Illinois Secretary of State shuts driver services facilities on New Year’s Day

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO)–Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announces that all driver services facilities statewide will be shut down on Friday, January 1, in honor of the New Year holiday.

All other driver services facilities, including those that have been closed, are scheduled to reopen on January 5.

CDL (Commercial Driver License) facilities that operate on a Tuesday to Saturday schedule will reopen on Saturday, Jan. 2, while those that work on a Monday to Friday schedule will start back after the weekend on Monday, Jan. 4.

All services full reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 5.

In addition, White sends a reminder that expiration dates for driver’s licenses and ID cards will still be extended until June 1, 2021.

White says you can still renew their license plate stickers and replace their driver ID cards at www.cyberdriveillinois.com.

