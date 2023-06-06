SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois is now among 10 states, as well as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), that are suing the crypto exchange “Coinbase.”

The SEC is arguing that “Coinbase” violated laws by offering crypto securities. Secretary of State Alex Giannoulias said that the company need to provide security and transparency for customers so they fully understand the risks involved.

He said that legal actions will provide consumers with more protections.

More than 140,000 of “Coinbase’s” three-and-a-half million accounts are registered to Illinois investors.