CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Gov. JB Pritzker announced an additional $14.9 million in federal funds will be coming to build charging stations for electric vehicles that can be used by residents who don’t own their own homes.

The new grant funding from the US Department of Transportation will allow for the construction of 845 Level 2 charging stations and 36 DC Fast Charging stations as part of the “State of Illinois Community Charging Program.”

Direct Current Fast Charging (DCFC) stations use high voltage to enable some vehicles to fully recharge in 15 minutes, depending on the capability of the vehicle.

Level 2 chargers are typically found in parking lots, offering alternating current (AC) charging at 240 volts, which can recharge a typical EV overnight.

Level 2 chargers can also be installed in a home’s garage, but the new funding aims to install public chargers in dense urban communities with a high percentage of multi-family housing.

“As Illinois moves toward a clean energy future, it is imperative that no communities are left behind,” said Gov. JB Pritzker. “This investment from our partners at the federal level will ensure Illinois has the resources to make electric vehicles accessible to all our residents. With the incredible work from the Illinois Finance Authority, regional partners, and local leadership, I have no doubt the Community Charging Program will make a positive impact statewide.”

The state was previously awarded $53.7 million to construct an electric vehicle (EV) charging network along Illinois highways.

Those funds, established by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will allow Illinois to install approximately 2,573 public charging ports every 50 miles along 1,562 miles of interstates.

Illinois has a stated goal of having 1 million EVs on the roads by 2030.