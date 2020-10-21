Illinois sees 4,342 new cases of coronavirus overnight; 69 deaths

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 4,342 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 69 additional deaths.

• Christian County: 1 female 80s

• Clark County: 1 male 90s

• Clay County: 1 male 80s

• Clinton County: 1 male 80s

• Cook County: 2 females 60s, 2 males 60s, 2 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 2 males 90s

• DuPage County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 40s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

• Fayette County: 1 male 80s

• Ford County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 90s

• Franklin County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

• Fulton County: 1 male 90s

• Hancock County: 1 male 60s

• Jackson County: 1 male 70s

• Kane County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 80s

• Kendall County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

• Knox County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s

• Lake County: 1 female 70s

• Macon County:1 female 90s

• Madison County: 1 male 80s

• Marion County: 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s

• McDonough County: 1 female 80s

• Peoria County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

• Richland County: 1 male 80s

• Saline County: 2 females 80s

• Sangamon County: 1 male 80s

• Shelby County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s

• St. Clair County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

• Vermilion County: 1 female 70s

• Whiteside County: 2 male 80s, 1 female 90s

• Will County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 80s

• Williamson County: 1 female 90s

• Winnebago County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 female 100+

• Woodford County: 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s



Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 355,217 cases, including 9,345 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 14 – October 20 is 5.7%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 66,791 specimens for a total of 6,950,105. As of last night, 2,338 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 502 patients were in the ICU and 194 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

