Illinois sees record 4,014 new COVID-19 cases overnight, 144 new deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 4,014, new cases in COVID-19 statewide in the last 24 hours, the highest so far, and 144 additional deaths.

The deaths announced Tuesday include:

Boone County: 1 male 70s

Clinton County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

Cook County: 1 male 30s, 4 males 40s, 1 female 50s, 7 males 50s, 3 females 60s, 11 males 60s, 9 females 70s, 15 males 70s, 1 unknown 70s, 17 females 80s, 10 males 80s, 1 unknown 80s, 7 females 90s, 5 males 90s, 1 female 100+

DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

Iroquois County: 1 female 80s

Kane County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s

Kankakee County: 1 female 90s

Kendall County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s

Lake County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 3 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

Macon County: 1 male 70s

Madison County: 1 male 50s,

McHenry County: 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s

Ogle County: 1 male 80s

Randolph County: 1 male 60s

Rock Island County: 1 male 80s

Sangamon County: 2 females 80s

St. Clair County: 1 female 90s

Whiteside County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

Will County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s

Winnebago County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 83,021 cases, including 3,601 deaths, in 98 counties in Illinois.

IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said the state has an 18% statewide average positivity rate in COVID-19 tests. The average is calculated on a rolling 7 days, with a 3 day delay in results, Ezike said.

Ezike said she has received reports of a concern that Illinois’ COVID-19 death totals are inflated, but says the IDPH is only counting lab-confirmed coronavirus cases.

