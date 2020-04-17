1  of  2
Illinois sees highest single-day number of COVID-19 infections as 1,842 cases announced

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Health announced an additional 1,842 cases of coronavirus on Friday, and 62 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

The deaths announced Friday include:

– Boone County: 1 female 60s
– Cook County: 2 females 40s, 1 male 40s, 2 males 50s, 2 females 60s, 5 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 4 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 4 males 90s
– DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 3 males 80s, 2 females 90s
– Kane County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s, 1 male 100+
– Lake County: 1 male 90s
– Macon County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
– Madison County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s
– Monroe County: 1 female 80s
– Randolph County: 1 male 80s
– St. Clair County 1 unknown 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
– Will County: 2 males 80s

Henderson and Wayne counties are now reporting cases.  Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 27,575 cases, including 1,134 deaths, in 92 counties in Illinois.

