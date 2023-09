(WTVO) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) expects a surge of COVID-19 cases to continue into the fall.

The CDC said that COVID-related hospitalizations are up significantly across the country. Illinois saw a 28% spike at the end of August.

The country also saw COVID-related deaths jump by 21% in just a week.

A new booster shot targeting the latest omicron strain should help when it becomes available at the end of the month.