(WTVO) — Planned Parenthood said that it has seen a significant increase of abortion patients in Illinois since last June.

The organization said that the number of patients seeking medication and procedure abortions has risen 54% since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Patients needing financial and travel help also doubled in the same time period.

Nearly a quarter of their patients at the clinics were from out of state, compared to 7% before the ruling.

Illinois Planned Parenthood said that it expected the spike and prepared for it by building more clinics near the Indiana and Wisconsin borders.