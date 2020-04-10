Illinois’ self-employed workers still can’t apply for unemployment

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Roughly 18 percent of Illinois’ workforce still can’t apply for unemployment benefits, as the state’s system for self-employed workers isn’t ready yet.

Independent contractors and self-proprietors, or gig workers, are eligible for new federal unemployment benefits, but states have to modify their own websites in order to accept the claims.

The Illinois Department of Employment Security says it could take months to modify the IDES website.

Pritzker acknowledged the issue during his Thursday press briefing, saying gig workers are unable to apply for the benefits until a separate system is created. “So, we’ve hired the necessary personnel, we’ve hired the outside provider who can build the system for us, and it’ll be up in the coming weeks,” he said.

Unemployment claims in Illinois increased almost 13 percent last week. Over 493,500 people have filed for unemployment since Pritzker closed non-essential businesses on March 21st.