SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois lawmakers approved a new fiscal year budget early Saturday, and it is now onto Governor JB Pritzker for his signature.

The House approved the $50.5 billion spending plan with a 73-38 vote Saturday after it passed the Senate with a 34-22 vote the day before.

The General Assembly delivered the budget to Pritzker more than a week late after lawmakers failed to meet a self-imposed May 19 deadline to adjourn despite Democrats controlling both chambers.

Pritzker said that “this budget reaffirms our shared commitment to fiscal responsibility while making transformative investments in the children and families of Illinois that will be felt for years to come.”

“I look forward to signing this budget making childcare and education more accessible, healthcare more affordable, and our state’s business and economic position even stronger,” Pritzker said said.

House Speaker Emanuel Welch said Saturday that “with this budget, we’re building a stronger economy and putting Illinois back on sound fiscal footing, while also making smart investments in priorities like education, healthcare, and local communities.”

Pritzker and Democratic leaders of both the Illinois House and Senate announced Thursday that they had reached a budget deal. However, the lead budgeter for Senate Democrats said that there is an amendment coming, showing that the announcement that they had a deal was premature.

