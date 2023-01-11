SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Members of the Illinois Senate were sworn in at the Old State Capitol on Wednesday, and that included lawmakers from the stateline.

Andrew Chesney was sworn in as state senator of the 45th District. He replaces outgoing State Senator Brian Stewart.

State Senator Dave Syverson was also sworn in for the 35th District. He has held the position since 1993.

Downstate, Senator Paul Faraci was sworn in for the 52nd District. He was appointed to replace the late Champaign Senator Scott Bennett, who died in October.

Senator Tom Bennett, Scott Bennett’s uncle, was sworn in as well.

“This is about Senator Bennett’s legacy, and so, what I would say is, people with disabilities and family who support their people with disabilities are going to be our priority,” Bennett said.

Senate President Don Harmon was reelected for the position, and Senator John Curran from Lemont will serve as the Republican Leader in the Senate.