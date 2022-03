SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Senate has designated U.S. Route 20 as a “Medal of Honor” highway.

The highway is more than 3,000 miles long, stretching from the Pacific to Atlantic Oceans. The designation recognizes more than 3,500 Medal of Honor recipients. Illinois has been home to 199 of those people.

Events for the designation will take place throughout the year.