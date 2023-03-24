SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — E-cigarettes and vaping are one step closer to being banned in public places in Illinois after the Senate passed a bill this week.

The bill would add e-cigarettes, like products made by Juul, and vaping devices to the Smoke Free Illinois Act, which does not allow people to smoke within 15 feet of building entrances.

The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Julie Morrison (D-Lake Forest) said she wanted the devices added to the act because more people are using e-cigarettes and vapes.

“I think that would protect the public and I also hope that it sort of normalizes the use of vaping and it makes people think twice before they pick up a cigarette and use it,” Morrison said.

The proposal now heads to the Illinois House.