Illinois Senate passes police reform bill

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Senate passed a controversial police reform bill overnight.

The House Bill 3653 was approved just before 5 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The comprehensive police reform plan would eliminate cash bail; qualified immunity for individual police officers, potentially exposing them to civil lawsuits; prohibits police departments from purchasing certain “militaristic” equipment; mandates the use of police body cameras for all officers; and eliminates the felony murder charge.

Law enforcement across Illinois have opposed the bill.

“It will make it difficult, if not impossible, to hold suspects in custody when they have been accused of crimes,” said Loves Park Police Chief Chuck Lynde. “It prevents the use of force in almost all situations, including those which are life threatening.”

The bill was introduced by the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus in response to nationwide social justice calls for police reform following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last year.

67th District Representative Maurice West (D) is part of the legislative Black Caucus, which helped write the amendment.

The bill now heads to the Illinois House.

The Illinois Law Enforcement Coalition released the following statement Wednesday:

“In the dark of night Illinois legislators made Illinois less safe. More than 112,000 citizens so far have signed a petition to oppose the community-endangering law enforcement legislation being rammed through the General Assembly, but how did the Senate respond to those constituent concerns? By introducing a 764-page amendment at 3:51 a.m. and shoving it through in the middle of the night before the people voting on it even had a chance to read it. We had been working in good faith with the Attorney General on a bill that would make great strides to modernize law enforcement, but that legislation was dumped into this monster bill and the result is a betrayal of the public trust that gives many more advantages to criminals than the police. It ties the hands of police officers while pursuing suspects and making arrests, and allows criminals to run free while out on bail.

The legislation includes no way to pay for any of these law abiding citizen-threatening measures, so taxpayers will have to pay extra for the privilege of being crime victims.

“We applaud the Senators who had the fortitude to vote in favor of public safety by voting against this bill. We strongly implore the members of the House to listen to their constituent concerns, avoid going down the dangerous path the Senate took, and refuse to concur on this draconian legislation that makes communities less safe.”

