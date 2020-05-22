SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A vote to expand mail-in-vote has passed the Illinois Senate by 37-19.
With the passage of the bill, every voter who voted in the 2018 Election, the 2019 Consolidated Election and the 2020 Primary Election would be sent an application for a mail-in ballot.
It will also make election day a state holiday for schools.
A separate amendment to the legislation will also lower the age for election judges to 16. That amendment is in the Rules Committee, and will come up on the floor.
Many of the changes that come from the bill only apply to the 2020 General Election in November.
The bill now heads to Gov. JB Pritzker’s desk to be signed into law.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Illinois Senate passes vote-by-mail bill
- Boone County announces 21 new cases of coronavirus on Friday
- Adult website offers $15 million for Superdome naming rights
- Rockford City Market to reopen June 5th, with restrictions
- Fauci warns COVID-19 will not be eradicated, ‘new normal’ to stick around
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!