Illinois Senate passes vote-by-mail bill

In this April 14, 2020 photo, Nadette Cheney picks up a box of printed ballots as others work on preparing mail-in ballots at the Lancaster County Election Committee offices in Lincoln, Neb. Officials in Nebraska are forging ahead with plans for the state’s May 12 primary despite calls from Democrats to only offer voting by mail and concerns from public health officials that in-person voting will help the coronavirus spread. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A vote to expand mail-in-vote has passed the Illinois Senate by 37-19.

With the passage of the bill, every voter who voted in the 2018 Election, the 2019 Consolidated Election and the 2020 Primary Election would be sent an application for a mail-in ballot.

It will also make election day a state holiday for schools.

A separate amendment to the legislation will also lower the age for election judges to 16. That amendment is in the Rules Committee, and will come up on the floor.

Many of the changes that come from the bill only apply to the 2020 General Election in November.

The bill now heads to Gov. JB Pritzker’s desk to be signed into law.

