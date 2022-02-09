SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Senate is back in session.

Lawmakers returned to action on Tuesday to kick off a condensed election year calendar. COVID-19, crime and the cost of living are expected to drive the agenda.

Democrats are also pushing for approval of tax cuts, proposed as part of Governor J.B. Pritzker’s more than $45 billion budget plan. Republicans hope to reign in Pritzker’s pandemic powers.

Both sides of the aisle say that they are happy to be back in person at the Capitol.

“It’s always better to be in person than virtually,” said Democratic State Senator Steve Stadelman of Rockford. “[We] get a lot more things done.”

“It feels great to be back,” added Republican State Senator Steve McClure of Springfield. “It’s great to see everyone and we really can’t operate over the internet.”

The House and Senate have to meet deadlines to start advancing their bills next week.