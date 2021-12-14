Illinois Senator Dick Durbin reacts to deadly storms

WASHINGTON (WTVO) — Illinois’ U.S. Senator Dick Durbin spoke about Friday’s storms’ impact on the Senate floor Tuesday morning.

He asked for prayers for all those affected, and that everyone stand together to help the victims.

“I know I speak for millions of Americans when I say that our hearts go out to all that perished in Friday’s tornadoes, and to those they left behind,” Durbin said. “I thank President Biden for responding quickly yesterday. Our Governor J.B. Pritzker requested emergency declaration, and of course we join him in that request.”