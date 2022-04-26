SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois State Senator Dick Durbin met with the Illinois Health and Hospital Association on Tuesday to discuss healthcare shortages.

He got an update on how hospitals have been dealing with staffing issues while maintaining quality care. Illinois hospitals, nursing homes, physician groups and drug treatment centers have gotten more than $6.1 billion in federal funding for loss of revenue they experienced during COVID-19.

There is a bipartisan act going through Washington D.C. to provide temporary relief. It would allow doctors and nurses who have not yet been approved for a green card to work.