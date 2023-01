WASHINGTON (WTVO) — Senators in Washington are not “shaking off” the Taylor Swift Ticketmaster fiasco from last November.

Illinois Senator Dick Durbin will be leading the hearing on the Judiciary committee. It will focus on the lack of competition and the effects of monopolies in the tick industry.

Lawmakers said Ticketmaster and owner Live Nation Entertainment should be broken up by the Justice Department if wrongdoing is found.

The hearing starts at 9 a.m. Thursday.