SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The debate on gun control continues after the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Senator Dick Durbin was in Springfield on Wednesday. He wants a total ban on assault weapons, but he said that it is not possible because of the bi[artisan split in D.C.

Durbin said that there will be a lot of focus on red flag laws and universal background checks when the Senate returns from their current break.

“Some people say, well, the solution is just more guns,” Durbin said. “We’ve got to get a gun to every teacher, a gun to every custodian, a gun to every cafeteria worker, and then we can really have a shoot out. And when the shooter, what are they thinking.”

Durbin also acknowledged that some of the blame for inaction on gun control measures needs to be place on Democrats. He said that he can think of several instances where Democrats failed to take action.