SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois State Senator Thomas Cullerton resigned on Wednesday after a federal embezzlement case was filed against him.

Cullerton’s lawyer disclosed during a status meeting Wednesday morning that he had struck a plea agreement with prosecutors. Another hearing is set for next month.

The Villa Park Democrat is accused of accepting nearly $275,000 in cash and other benefits from the Teamsters Union for doing little to no work. He allegedly took the payments and benefits between 2013 and 2016.