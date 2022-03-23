WASHINGTON (WTVO) — Senate Democrats introduced a bill aimed at holding big oil accountable for gouging fuel costs.

The proposal would make it illegal for oil companies to spike prices during times of international crisis. Critics said that lawmakers should allow more oil drilling, but supporters said that oil companies are already sitting on thousands of unused drilling permits.

Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth hopes the bill can gain bipartisan traction.

“They’re using Putin’s unprovoked war as a reason to raise gas prices and increase shareholder and executive payouts,” Duckworth said. “I think it’s morally reprehensible.”

Gas prices peaked on March 10 when the national average hit $4.32 per gallon.