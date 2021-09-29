Illinois sets goal of 1 million electric vehicles on roads by 2030

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois’ new clean energy policy steers the state toward a future with 1 million electric cars on the roads by 2030, but experts say a lot has to happen to convince residents to buy one.

Experts say electric vehicle (EV) battery “range anxiety” and charging speeds are a factor.

New electric vehicles can go around 250 miles or better on a single charge, and home charging solutions can refill the battery in several hours.

A high speed public DC charger can refill about 100 miles of battery power in about 15 minutes, but companies are committing billions of dollars to make it faster, and install more public charging stations.

The clean energy legislation includes a $4,000 rebate for Illinois residents to purchase an electric vehicle, starting July 1st, 2022.

Currently, the federal government offers a $7,500 tax credit for the purchase of qualifying EVs, a number than could grow to $12,500 once the infrastructure spending package passes.

The Illinois Manufacturers Association is working with the Governor’s Office on a package of incentives to draw some of the biggest EV manufacturers to the state.

Rockford Rep. Dave Vella (D) has already filed a bill that would give tax credits for companies to make electric vehicles and batteries in Illinois.