Illinois sets new monthly marijuana sales record for September

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO — Illinois breaks another record for marijuana sales.

According to the Illinois Department of Financial Aid and Professional Regulation, recreational pot sales hit nearly $68 million in September.

The total comes after $63 million was sold in August.

$50 million of the sales came from Illinois customers and the remaining $18 million came from out of state users.

That brings the total since legalization to $431 million.

