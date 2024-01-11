CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Legal cannabis sales in Illinois set a new annual record in 2023, bringing in more than $1.6 billion, a 15% increase over 2022 sales.

This is the third consecutive year of climbing revenue in the industry since Illinois made recreational consumption of cannabis legal to adults 21 and over on January 1st, 2020.

According to the Illinois Department of Revenue, the state collected $417.6 million in sales tax from marijuana dispensaries in 2023.

According to Gov. JB Pritzker’s office, 42,124,741 items made from the drug were sold in 2023.

A report from Headset in August of 2023 found that marijuana sold in Illinois, the third largest market for legal cannabis in America, ranks as the most expensive.

“Prices in Illinois are among the highest in the country,” Headset reports. “The average item price in Illinois is currently 89% higher than the rest of the US market. Consumers over the age of 41 typically account for 36.4% of sales, however, in Illinois they capture 42.1% of total sales.”

Illinois residents can have 30 grams of cannabis flower, five grams of cannabis concentrate and no more than 500 milligrams of THC contained in a cannabis-infused product. Residents in the medical cannabis pilot program may have more than 30 grams of flower, but only if it is grown and secured in their residence under certain conditions.

People from out-of-state can come to Illinois to visit a dispensary, but the amount that they will be able to purchase is greatly reduced. Non-Illinois residents can have 15 grams of cannabis flower, 2.5 grams of cannabis, and no more than 250 milligrams of THC contained in a cannabis-infused product.

In a press release, Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton said, “The legalization of adult use cannabis was the start of uplifting the communities most impacted by the failed war on drugs. The benefits from these sales will be used to continue investing in our economic growth in historically disinvested populations.”

Under the Cannabis Regulation & Tax Act, the state is required to prioritize minority-owned businesses by “social equity” criteria, which includes individuals who have been convicted of past cannabis offenses or reside in an area “disproportionally impacted” by the War on Drugs.

Some of the tax revenue generated from marijuana sales is directed to minority communities, including Rockford. The City says the tax funds collected from legal drugs have been distributed toward local youth programs, communities impacted by gun violence, and promoting employment opportunities.

According to the Pritzker administration, 133 applicants in the 2022 social equity lottery and 55 selected in the 2023 lottery are still in the process of receiving their licenses.

In 2021, the state awarded none of its 50 reserved licenses to “social equity applicants” after the state found no marijuana businesses were majority Black, Latino or women-owned, due to a botched scoring system.

On the same day that Illinois announced 2023’s record marijuana sales, The Wall Street Journal published a report that found doctors nationwide are reporting a rising number of young adults experiencing psychosis brought on by cannabis use.

A doctor quoted in the report attributed the rise in psychotic disorder to the potency of modern marijuana strains.

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the average content of THC, the active substance in marijuana, in 2021 was up 11% in samples it seized, compared to 1995, with many contemporary products boasting THC concentrations of up to 90%.

According to a 2017 study in the American Journal of Psychiatry, one psychotic episode following cannabis use was associated with a 47% chance of a person developing schizophrenia or bipolar disorder.