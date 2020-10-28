Illinois reports 6,110 new COVID-19 infections Wednesday, 51 deaths

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 6,110 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 51 additional deaths.
– Adams County: 1 female 80s
– Bureau County: 1 female 70s
– Clinton County: 1 female 90s
– Cook County: 1 youth, 3 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 2 females 90s
– DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 3 males 80s, 1 male 90s
– Franklin County: 1 female 50s
– Jefferson County: 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s
– Kankakee County: 1 female 80s
– Knox County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
– Lake County: 2 females 80s, 1 female 100+
– Macon County: 1 male 70s
– Madison County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s
– Marion County: 1 female 80s
– McLean County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 90s
– Peoria County: 2 females 80s, 2 females 90s
– Piatt County: 1 male 80s
– Rock Island County: 1 female 60s
– Stephenson County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
– Wayne County: 1 male 60s
– Whiteside County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
– Will County: 2 males 80s
– Winnebago County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 389,095 cases, including 9,619 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 21 – October 27 is 6.7%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 70,752 specimens for a total 7,459,042. As of last night, 2,861 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 600 patients were in the ICU and 243 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Region 1’s 7-day rolling positivity average: 13% (12.5% yesterday)
Boone: 16.3% (15.9% yesterday)
Carroll: 8.9% (7.7% yesterday)
DeKalb: 10.2% (9.6% yesterday)
Jo Daviess: 11.7% (12% yesterday)
Lee: 12.3% (12.2% yesterday)
Ogle: 10.3% (10.6% yesterday)
Stephenson: 16.6% (12.8% yesterday)
Whiteside: 13.7% (12.9% yesterday)
Winnebago: 13.6% (13.5% yesterday)
MORE HEADLINES:
- Rockford man arrested on weapons charges after fleeing police, crashing into utility pole
- Rockford Police find man hiding in dumpster after escaping hospital following arrest
- Rockford Police arrest 2 after car chase, hit and run
- Illinois reports 6,110 new COVID-19 infections Wednesday, 51 deaths
- Pritzker bans indoor dining in McHenry and Lake Counties
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!