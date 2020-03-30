Illinois Six Flags Announces Delayed Opening

GURNEE, Ill. (WTVO) — Six Flags Great America has postponed its opening until mid-May due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While there are no reported cases of COVID-19 on site, the amusement park corporation say in a press release they will abide by the most current guidance from federal, state, and local officials as they monitor the situation.

Guests with prepaid tickets have extended dates to the end of the 2020 season. Passes for current season holders will be extended for the number of days the park is temporarily closed.

Six Flags Great America Members will receive one additional month for each month that the park is closed, plus a free Membership level upgrade for the rest of the 2020 Season.

More information can be found at the following site: https://sixflags.com/greatamerica/coronavirus.

