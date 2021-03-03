Illinois smokers prioritized for COVID-19 vaccine

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois residents who are current or former smokers are now among the groups eligible for the coronavirus vaccine, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says being a current or former cigarette smoker increases your risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

Illinois moved into Phase 1B+ to expand vaccine eligibility to people with serious medical conditions over the age of 16.

The expanded list of eligible conditions include cancer, chronic kidney disease, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), diabetes, heart conditions, immunosuppressed states from a solid organ transplant, smoking, obesity, pregnancy, pulmonary disease, and sickle cell disease.