Illinois SNAP recipients will be able to buy food online

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois’ 1.8 million SNAP benefit recipients will now be able to buy groceries online, according to a plan announced today.

The new purchasing option will begin on June 2nd. All Link customers will be alerted when they can make use of their card to make food orders online.

“To keep more families safe and healthy, my administration is expanding the ways in which SNAP recipients can acquire groceries to include online purchasing,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “The best part is that in addition to helping families shop a little easier and safer during this pandemic, this is a permanent new feature of the SNAP landscape in Illinois that will support our residents for many years to come.”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) approved IDHS’ SNAP Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) Online implementation plan, which gives SNAP customers the ability to enter their Personal Identification Number (PIN) to order groceries online. All SNAP recipients with Link cards in Illinois will be able to participate.

Walmart and Amazon have agreed to accept online orders in Illinois once the program site launches.

