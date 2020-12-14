Illinois SNAP recipients can now order groceries online from ALDI

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois residents using the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program can now order groceries online from ALDI.
The Illinois Department of Human Services made the announcement Monday. The program will use Instacart for same-day delivery and pick-up services.
“The health and wellness of Illinois families is a top priority of my administration and I am pleased to announce this partnership which offers increased options for SNAP recipients to acquire groceries via online pickup or delivery,” said Governor JB Pritzker.
ALDI joins Walmart and Amazon on the SNAP online program.
As part of this new program, EBT SNAP participants in Illinois will be able to shop from ALDI via the Instacart online site and mobile app. To begin, eligible SNAP customers can visit www.DHS.Illinois.gov/OnlineSNAP .
