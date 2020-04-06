Illinois SNAP recipients to receive additional benefit amount this week

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois SNAP recipients will begin to receive the maximum benefit allowed this week. The Illinois Department of Human Services made the announcement on Monday.

The 450,000 households who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will begin receiving the additional money by April 20th.

“No Illinoisan should ever have to worry about where their next meal is coming from, especially during an ongoing public health emergency,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Expanding the amount of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits people receive will help families stay safe and healthy in the coming months.”

Increased benefits will be automatically loaded onto SNAP recipients’ Link cards, and there is no need for anyone to re-apply, visit an office, or call. All new applications authorized in April will also receive the maximum allotment for their household size.

Recipients with 1 person in the household will receive $194; a household with 2 will receive $355; a household with 3 will receive $509; 4 will receive $646. For further amounts, click here for more information.

