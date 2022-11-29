ILLINOIS (WTVO) — A judge approved the terms of a Snapchat class action lawsuit last week, paving the way for checks to be sent out.

The lawsuit alleges that Snapchat’s Lenses feature, which allows a user to take a photo of themselves and add special effects filters, allowed the service to obtain and store a user’s unique biometric identification.

Illinois’ law prohibits companies from collecting biometric data for storage, sale, or transfer.

A settlement of $35 million was reached in the case. By accepting the settlement, Snapchat did not admit fault.

The amount each claimant will receive has not yet been determined but is based on the number of people who filed claims.

The deadline to file a claim was earlier this month.

The lawsuit is similar to those involving Google, Facebook, TikTok and Walmart. Those who filed a claim as part of suit against Google are expected to receive around $150 each.

Class-action members who appeared in a photo in the Google Photos app between May 1, 2015, and April 25, 2022, were eligible for a cut of the settlement.