LONG GROVE, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois woman is hoping to set a new Guinness World Record for her sock monkeys.

Arlene Okun collected more than 2,000 sock monkeys over the last 16 years. In fact, she founded a sock monkey museum in Long Gove, Illinois.

Two judges and an expert witness from Guinness were at the museum since 10 a.m. Thursday to count, catalogue and photograph the stuffed creatures.

Rockford’s Nelson Knitting Company started making sock monkeys in 1932.