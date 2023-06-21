ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Abnormally dry conditions are threatening this year’s soybean and corn crops, according to Illinois farmers.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) said 18% of Illinois soybeans were considered very poor to poor, and 20% of the corn crop was considered very poor to poor.

Hot and dry conditions are expected to continue over the next few days.

The Stateline area only recorded two inches of rain in the month of May, when it usually receives double that amount.

The average during the 1st through the 21st of June is about 3.64″. The last time the region saw a soaking rain over an inch and a half was back on February 27th.

“The drought across the area continues to worsen, with portions of our area now in the ‘Severe’ category,” the National Weather Service in Chicago said. “Much of our area has seen less than 25% of the normal rainfall in the past 30 days, and the long-range forecasts do not look favorable widespread, soaking rain.”

The dry stretch will continue at least until Saturday night. Much of the Stateline will likely not see rain until overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. This would be the next best chance over the next several days, right now it does not look like much.