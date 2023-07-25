SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has declared Wednesday as “Speed Awareness Day” as a way to emphasize the dangers of speeding on the roadways.

About a third of all fatal traffic crashes across the country involving speeding. That is about 12,000 deaths, but that percentage is a little higher in the State of Illinois.

Thirty-three percent of fatal crashes in the state in 2021 involved speeding. That is nearly 1,800 people, many of whom were not speeding themselves but were hit by someone who was.

That includes 16-year-old Mason Hada, who was on his way home from a football practice when he was hit by a car going more than 60 miles per hour over the speed limit.

Speed related crashes have gone up in the last couple of years. Some believe that it is a side effect of the pandemic, when there were far fewer vehicles on the road.

Officials said that it takes a lot of personal effort for many to reduce speeding.

“People got used to being able to get places faster, and so commutes that would be the norm, that they would resign themselves to, they got to be able do a little bit quicker and maybe a lot quicker during those times when volumes were down on our highways, and I think that behavior’s hard to change, and so people got used to going faster because they could, and now you see a little bit of maybe driver frustration,” said Steve Tavia of the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Drivers can expect to see a lot more law enforcement monitoring speed across the state on Wednesday. Focus by police will not just be on interstates and highways, but on surface streets as well. It includes most states in the Midwest.