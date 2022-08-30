SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gov. JB Pritzker on Tuesday announced another $100 million in grants available for youth-centered organizations as part of an anti-violence initiative to keep teens from becoming involved in crime.

“This administration is delivering historic levels of violence prevention funding to interrupt violence and keep our communities safe,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “I am grateful for the thoughtful work of our Local Advisory Councils in recommending community-specific solutions that can get at the root-causes of firearm violence. This funding will support on-the-ground work from people with the community knowledge and passion necessary to make substantive change.”

The funding is part of the Reimagine Public Safety Act passed last year, which will support nonprofit community organizations in 16 of Illinois’ most dangerous areas, including Rockford, and fund youth employment, summer services, and youth engagement programs.

“Community violence is one of the most complex challenges faced by Rockford” said Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara. “I am grateful to the State for devoting these important resources to our communities and taking the time to gain our local perspective to inform their funding approach. These dollars will have a positive impact on the quality of life in our community.”

Illinois made $113 million available through the program in May and another $10 million specifically for Chicago.

According to a press release, the Office of Firearm Violence Prevention is releasing the $100 million in three new direct service Notice of Funding Opportunities (NOFOs), available in eligible municipalities in Greater Illinois.

Violence Prevention: For programs that include street intervention, victim services, case management, and other engagement and wrap around support services for those at highest risk of harming or being harmed by gun related violence.

Trauma Informed Behavioral Health Services: For programs that include mental and behavioral health interventions that address trauma recovery and other mental health improvements, specifically to mediate the high correlation between family adversity, trauma and violence, and subsequent involvement in gun related activity.

Youth Intervention Services: For programs that include mentoring, employment skills development, life skills development, assistance with accessing education/vocational programming and employment, as well as other activities that promote positive engagement for high-risk youth ages 11-24.

Interested organizations are encouraged to use the free IDHS resources, including navigator and technical assistance programs, webinars, and GATA app to assist with the application process. These resources are available at www.DHS.illinois.gov/Grants.