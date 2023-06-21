SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois taxpayers will fund a nearly $360 million initiative to reduce homelessness.

The state’s goal with the “Home Illinois Anti-Homelessness Initiative” is to reach functional zero levels.

Functional zero levels mean that the community can house more than the number of homeless people in the area.

Rockford has already taken strides, becoming the first community to reach those levels among veterans and the chronically homeless in 2017.

The Home Illinois program will use $118 million to support unhoused populations seeking shelter and services, according to The Center Square. An additional $40 million will be used in the Emergency and Transitional Housing Program.

The program will also spend $37 million to build 460 shelter units, $30 million on court-based rental assistance, and $21 million in homelessness prevention services.

“This is a first-of-its-kind multi-agency endeavor, bringing together state agencies, nonprofit organizations, advocates, and people with lived experience to take an intergovernmental approach to preventing and ending homelessness,” Gov. JB Pritzker said at a summit of state leaders last Wednesday.