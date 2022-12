ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — More than $1 billion was wagered on sports in the state of Illinois in October, setting a new record for the sports betting industry.

Illinois’ take was also one of the highest monthly records anywhere in the United States.

The house earnings generated about $15 million in state tax revenue, and about $1 million for Cook County’s government.

Sports betting was legalized in Illinois in March 2020. Since then, more than $17 billion has been wagered in the state.