Illinois’ sports team license plate sales raise more than $13M for public schools

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced Friday that sales of over 71,000 sports team license plates have generated more than $13 million for public schools statewide.

Fans have been able to display pride for their team on their vehicles while supporting public education in Illinois,” said White. “I am thrilled to report that this program has generated $13,011,300 million for our public schools throughout Illinois. It is a win, win situation for our students, teachers and sports fans.”

As of early September, 71,299 sporting series license plates are on the road with the number for each team is as follows:

• White Sox: 21,890

• Chicago Blackhawks: 19,848

• Chicago Cubs: 13,970

• Chicago Bears: 8,620

• St. Louis Cardinals: 3,555

• Chicago Bulls: 3,416

The sports team license plates are available through the Secretary of State website.