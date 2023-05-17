(WTVO) — The 2023 planting season is ahead of schedule in Illinois, according to farmers.

As much as 33% of respondents to a U.S. Department of Agriculture survey said that they have a surplus of moisture due to rain fall, according to The Center Square.

Despite this, corn and soybean planting, the state’s top crops, is ahead of schedule. In fact, corn planting is almost complete, according to Illinois State Statistician Marck Schleusener.

“Corn planting advanced by 11 points and reached 84% finished by Sunday,” Schleusener said. “That is 35 points ahead of last year and 21 points ahead of the 5-year average.”

Illinois has the top five counties in the country for corn production, according to the Department of Agriculture. McLean County, which was ranked first in the country, produced nearly 71 million bushels of corn last year.

In 2022, 45% of soybeans were in the ground by this time. This year, that number is up to 77%.

In addition to corn production, Illinois also had five of the top 10 counties in the country for soybean production last year.

Other crops in the state are also fairing well. Compared to the 5-year average of 56%, winter wheat is at 74%. Over half of farmers reported that the condition of the wheat is “good.”