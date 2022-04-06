SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A historic Illinois building will get a $122 million renovation.

The 7-story Illinois State Armory is nearly 100 years old and has hosted dignitaries such as Presidents John F. Kennedy and Harry Truman, Muhammad Ali, and Dr. Martin Luther King.

The building has sat vacant for several years now and will be turned into office space.

“To have this building renovated with over 600 jobs that are going to be located in the office space there, to continue to have the hub downtown here for a vital downtown, is really important,” said Rep. Tim Butler (R-Springfield).

Construction is expected to take 3 years.